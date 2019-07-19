BOISE, Idaho — A 7-year-old boy is critically injured after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike in south Boise Thursday night.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the collision happened at about 7:30 p.m. on West Amity Road just east of Cloverdale Road. The 7-year-old was biking on the north side of Amity with two other boys, both under the age of 10, when he was struck by the pickup.

A witness told investigators said the force of the impact threw the boy off his bike and into a fence near the side of the road. The driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old man, immediately stopped his truck and went back to the site of the crash.

Deputies arrived to find the driver by the injured boy's side. Paramedics got to the scene moments later and rushed the 7-year-old to a local hospital.

The boy's injuries are life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the other boys had minor injuries, but deputies say its not clear whether he was clipped by the pickup or hit by one of the other bicycles.

The driver told investigators that he had swerved to avoid something in the road just before he hit the boy. He is cooperating with the investigation, and deputies say initial information indicates he was not impaired by drugs or alcohol when the crash happened.

The sheriff's office has not released whether the boys were wearing helmets.

No charges or citations have been issued, and the crash is still under investigation.