The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has approved another round of razor clam digs on the Washington coast.

The seven-day dig was approved after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

Digging is permitted at the following locations and times:

December 10, Tuesday, 5:28 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

December 11, Wednesday, 6:06 pm, -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

December 12, Thursday, 6:45 pm, -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

December 13, Friday, 7:26 pm, -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

December 14, Saturday, 8:08 pm, -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

December 15, Sunday, 8:53 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

December 16, Monday, 9:41 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

"Upcoming digs bring a ton of opportunity to harvest clams well into the new year,” said WDFW Coastal Shellfish Manager Dan Ayres.

The WDFW is looking ahead to the rest of the clamming season and released preliminary dig dates through February. The dates are based on the results from an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering current harvest numbers. Limits on digs are set to conserve clams for future generations.

Future proposed dig locations include Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches.

Ayers said that low tides around New Years are not low enough for successful razor clam harvest, so digging will not open during the holiday.

The daily limit for razor clams is 15 and diggers must keep the first 15 clams under Washington state law. Each digger's clams must be stored separately from others in their group.

Diggers over age 15 must have a valid 2019-2020 fishing license to harvest razor clams. Visit WDFW's website for details.

