SPOKANE, Wash. — Six mixed-freight Union Pacific rail cars derailed inside the company’s Spokane Yard on Tuesday night, according to UP spokesperson Tim McMahan.

The Federal Railroad Administration said they're aware of this derailment. But at this point, no investigation is planned.

McMahan said the train derailed near Havana Street and Sprague Avenue at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured and that the main line was not affected.

Of the six rail cars that derailed, two were tipped over, officials said.

Oil cars were not involved in the derailment. Instead, they were carrying molten sulfur, the spokesperson said.

Leaks were not detected following the derailment, McMahan added. Some lumber was spilled and damaged.

An employee at a nearby trailer business said this is the first such derailment he's seen in the area. He added that there are always trains going through.

"We hear it all the time, the humming noise like now. It's pretty much constant and normal here," said Ryan Webster, who works nearby.

The derailment did not affect traffic on Wednesday morning but the railroad crossing warning lights are sporadically turning on and off, Hernandez added.

Crews working to clear the tracks on Wednesday morning warned people to stay out of the area because it is dangerous.

The company didn't say how long cleanup would take.

This is a developing story.

