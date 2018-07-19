Both directions of I-90 are closed in Kittitas County due to a 58,000-acre brush fire. The fire more than doubled in size in just a few hours Friday morning, according to a Yakima Training Center public affairs officer.

Fast-moving flames are blowing heavy smoke over the roadway. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says eastbound I-90 is closed at exit 115 in Kittitas, eight miles east of Ellensburg. The westbound lanes are closed at milepost 136 in Vantage.

Officials will reassess the closure this morning, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore. Westbound I-90 could open before the eastbound lanes.

A detour has been set up at Vantage Highway.

The Kittitas County Sheriff announced a level 3 evacuation notice for Wanapum State Park, Auvil Fruit Company, and Getty's Cove. Deputies have contacted people in those areas to advise them of fire activity.

Level 3 Notice = Leave Now!

Level 2 Notice = Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Wanapum Village and the Auvil Fruit Company were evacuated by early Friday morning. Officials say the only people left on the property are firefighters.

An evacuation shelter has opened at Wahluke Junior High, located at 502 Boundary Avenue in Mattawa.

The blaze is being called the Boylston Fire and started near milepost 122 on I-90. Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore first tweeted about the fire just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials told KING 5's Alex Rozier thaey do not know of any injuries, deaths, or loss of property at this time.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the Boylston Fire is growing to the east in heavy wind. DNR reports 12 ground crews, three airplanes, and two helicopters are on the firefight.

Two other fires are also burning nearby in Vernita and Mattawa.

