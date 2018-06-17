Dimmit County officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that five people have died in a crash involving undocumented immigrants.

The accident happened before noon Sunday off Highway 85 in Big Wells, about 130 miles southwest of San Antonio. Officials say the vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour when it ran off the road and caught gravel, causing it to roll over.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said there were 14 people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and 12 of them were undocumented immigrants. Boyd said the Suburban was being chased by a Dimmit County deputy.

BREAKING- @KENS5 chopper over the scene of that deadly crash after a police chase 130 miles SW of San Antonio. LEO on scene tells us 5 undocumented immigrants did not survive. @AdiGTV on the scene. pic.twitter.com/Ima5gUoNax — Jack Acosta (@JackAcostaKENS5) June 17, 2018

The chase began with a Border Patrol agent as the vehicle was coming north from the border, then the Dimmit County Sheriff's deputies took over.

Officials said four of the immigrants died in the crash, while nine others were injured. One person died at a San Antonio hospital. Six people were taken to a San Antonio hospital, and four others went to a local hospital in Dimmit County.

Highway 85 is closed both ways near Big Wells for accident investigation. 5 dead. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/5svzju1m2z — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) June 17, 2018

Boyd said the driver of the Suburban was also injured and was flown to a San Antonio hospital. He said one passenger was taken into custody.

Both sides of Highway 85 were closed. Vehicles were being detoured to FM 468 and FM 1867.

The driver and passenger are U.S. citizens and are likely to face state and federal charges, Boyd said.

