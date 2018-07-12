WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A family in Taylor, Texas received more than they bargained for when they ordered food for their children at a Sonic Drive-In. According to city officials, the family discovered an illegal substance inside the wrapper of one of the children's hamburgers, which led to the arrest of three of the fast-food chain's employees.

Police said an 11-year-old girl discovered the pill as she was unwrapping a hamburger for her 4-year-old brother Thursday night. Authorities said the family brought the entire meal, including the pill, to the police station. After some tests, officials said the pill tested positive for ecstasy.

Taylor law enforcement said they began investigating the restaurant to find the employee connected to the incident.

Authorities said they arrested Sonic employee Jose Molina, 22, former Sonic Manager Tanisha Dancer, 30, and Sonic employee Jonathan Roberson, 35. According to police, Molina possessed marijuana at the time of the arrest; Dancer was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation out of Guadalupe County, and Roberson was wanted on four outstanding warrants.

At the Williamson County Jail, police said they searched Dancer and found three Ecstasy pills. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.

The Sonic Director of Operations said that Dancer has been fired from the Taylor Sonic Drive-In. Authorities said the safety of the public is not at risk following the arrests.

Taylor police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.