SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating after three people were shot near the Westlake Station at Pine Street in downtown.

Due to heavy police activity, all northbound and eastbound lanes at Third Avenue and Pine Street are blocked, according to the Department of Transportation. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

The Westlake Light Rail Station is closed.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries of those shot.

This is a developing story.

