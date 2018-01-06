PORTLAND, Ore. – The Rose Festival’s brightest tradition returned Saturday night as hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Portland to watch the 2018 Starlight Parade.

More than 100 groups weaved their way through a 2.25-mile route, beginning at 8:30 p.m. This year was the 42nd rendition of the parade, an annual event during the Rose Festival.

The Portland Thorns, who won the 2017 National Women’s Soccer League championship, were the grand marshal for the parade.

Preceding the parade was the Starlight Run. Thousands of runners, many dressed in costume, ran through the parade route and were cheered on by parade-goers. The run began at 7:45 p.m. at Lincoln High School.

