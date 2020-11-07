10,000-acre brush fire 20 miles east of Lake Chelan

A level 3 evacuation notice has been put in place by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The fire is currently at 10,000 acres and growing.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a level 3 evacuation notice of the Town of Mansfield and residence west of Mansfield. A level 3 evacuation means residents must evacuate the area.

DSCO has reported that the fire has grown to 10,000 acres.

DCSO and Washington State patrol is going door-by-door to residences warning of the level 3 evacuation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire is currently estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It started around 12:30 p.m. on July 11th. It is being called the Road 11 Fire. The fire is currently burning in grass, sage, and wheat crops.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that at least 5 structures have been burned down and one residence has had damage.

Additional state resources including fire and law enforcement are on scene. Currently, 10 aircraft's are helping to put the fire out.

#Road11Fire: SR 172 closed at Rd B NE and SR 172, due to a shift in wind and fire direction. Confirmed structure losses of outbuildings, but no residences. The fire is currently estimated at 2,000 acres.

Please use alternate routes and avoid this area to allow crews to work. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office - WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) July 11, 2020

The fire had jumped State Route 172, around 3:30 p.m., due to a shift in the wind according to the Sheriff's Office.

State Route 172 is closed at Northeast Road B.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted there was a 3-alarm brush fire west of State Route 172 around 3 p.m., Saturday, July 11th.

There is 3 alarm brush fire west of SR 172 near Rd 11 NW & Rd E NW. Level 2 Evacuation notices issued for the area S of McNeil Canyon Rd near the fire. Level 1 notices issued for homes N of McNeil Canyon Rd. between Rd. C NW and the top of McNeil Canyon Rd. up to Rd. 20 NW. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office - WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) July 11, 2020

McNeil Canyon Road has been closed due to heavy traffic. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.