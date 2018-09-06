An Arizona woman reported to police that a suitcase she lost at the Walmart in Kingman contained $170,000.

A Valley Vista woman reported this week that she was shopping while carrying a suitcase loaded with cash from a business and home sale.

She placed the suitcase on the bottom of the cart, forgot it when she returned her cart, and drove home without it.

When she remember the suitcase, she returned to find it gone and called police.

Video from the store collaborates her story about the existence of a suitcase -- she was shopping with the suitcase and left it.

Police spoke with a man who had earlier been identified via surveillance footage as a person of interest, but said they could not connect him to the missing suitcase. Police Chief Rusty Cooper said the investigation into the case is still active.

Friday afternoon, City of Kingman Police deleted the Facebook post about this case from their Facebook page.

