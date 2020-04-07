$10,000 worth of fireworks stolen from nonprofit stand

The money earned from the fireworks would have gone to local youth groups and community organizations in North Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Almost $10,000 worth of fireworks were stolen from a container located at a stand on N Lombard outside of the Fred Meyers.

According to Portland police, the stand was operated by the Peninsula Optimist Club and the Roosevelt High School soccer and baseball teams.

"The Peninsula Optimist Club has been providing support for youth and community members for over 74 years in the North Portland Community," said Operations Manager John Teuscher in an emailed press release. "To learn of the theft this morning is deflating and sad because everyone works so hard to make this happen. These fundraisers benefit families and kids who do not have the means to play sports. The fund helps to pay for equipment and fees so youth can participate in community sports."

The lock on the container was damaged and multiple cases of fireworks were taken. July 4 is the busiest and most productive day for firework sales for the club.

The Peninsula Optimist Club has two other fireworks stands open today; one is located at the Hollywood Fred Meyer and the other at the Optimist tree lot at North Lombard Street/Chautauqua Avenue.