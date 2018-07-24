The cell phone waiting area near the Portland International Airport is new and improved, featuring more parking spaces and restaurants.

But lately a growing number of people who use the lot at Northeast Air Cargo Road and 82nd Way have complained that getting out of it lot during peak hours is a traffic nightmare.

“It's just this huge congestion, I've never seen it that bad,” said Uber driver Kimberly Judd.

Judd said in recent weeks it has taken here more than 20 minutes to get out of the lot.

PDX can see up to 400 Uber and Lyft pickups an hour, according to Port of Portland spokeswoman Kama Simonds.

“Last Thursday and Friday evening it was probably the worst we've ever seen it,” she said.

She said recent complaints have led the port to study the congestion. They are considering temporarily re-opening the old cell phone waiting lot to accommodate overflow and are working with the city to study traffic signals in the area.

“I’m sure [developers] didn't anticipate this traffic because of the congestion,” said Lyft Driver Kay Criswell. “There's one way in, one way out.”

Criswell and others said that’s one of the biggest problems of trying to turn left onto Air Cargo Road, then another left onto 82nd Way.

“You've got one turn lane coming out into three lanes-- maybe make two turn lanes into three,” she suggested.

Port spokeswoman Simonds points out that “while the wait here may be tough at times, the cell phone waiting lot is still a better option than circling the terminal.”

