PORTLAND, Ore. — A Tigard mom has a word of warning after she said she was scammed out of $800 when she tried to purchase courtside tickets to see the Blazers play the Lakers last month.

Karen Davidson wanted to buy tickets to the game as a surprise for her kids. One of them loves LeBron James, and Davidson said it would have been the first time the whole family got to attend a game together.

She found a seller on Craigslist. The man was offering four courtside seats for $250 each. Davidson negotiated the price down to $800 for the four tickets and paid him. She was told the tickets would be delivered via email, but they never arrived.

"I'm trying not to get really mad," Davidson said. "I'm hoping he needed the money for food or something. Probably not. He's just having fun with people. But it really wrecked a lot of things for us."

Davidson said she has bought Blazers tickets on Craigslist before and never had a problem, but Blazers executives said they encourage fans to only buy tickets at the Rose Quarter box office or on trailblazers.com.

