Oregon had the second highest move-in percentage of all states, according to a study released Wednesday by United Van Lines.

Vermont's population, among the smallest in the U.S., had the highest move-in percentage of all states.

The suburban St. Louis-based moving company on Wednesday released its 42nd annual National Movers Study, which tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns.

Vermont has the second-smallest population among states, exceeding only Wyoming. Yet Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2018.

In addition to Oregon, three other western states filled out the top 5: Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

Among the reasons people are moving to Oregon, the company broke out "Family" and "Lifestye" as reasons for the state's popularity.

More retirees moved out of Oregon last year than moved to the state, the study noted. The Mountain West states were popular choices for retirees.

New Jersey had highest percentage of outbound moves, followed by Illinois, Connecticut, New York and Kansas.