Money will come early to more families if stimulus bill passes with child tax credit changes

A provision in the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill would help lift millions out of poverty by fundamentally changing the child tax credit.

If the bill passes, the child tax credit will expand in some big ways: It will provide more money. It will provide that money to more families. And money will come sooner, in installments through the second half of the year.



“That's a big difference because people need money right now,” said Urban League of Portland CEO Nkenge Harmon Johnson.

Harmon Johnson says the bottom line, is this:



“There are going to be more dollars in the pockets of Oregon families really soon, to help them through the pandemic, to help them through job loss, to help them through the extra expenses of schooling their children at home."

The tax credit will increase from $2,000 to $3,000 per eligible child up to the age of 18. It increases to $3,600 for children 5 and under. And half of the total will be sent to families through regular payments of $250 to $300 per child, starting this summer.

Another key component: families at the lowest end of the income scale would be entitled to the full benefit.

“Previously with the child tax credit, if you earned too little money you didn't qualify for the full credit," said Harmon Johnson. "And how ridiculous is that? If you're earning that little, you need the credit most. Well, this has fixed that issue.”

It will fix the issue for the families the Urban League has been helping this year, including many families disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and disenfranchised before that.

“So when cash support is coming and it's coming in support of families and children, African American families and other families of color will certainly benefit, and it's going to make a big difference to those folks who have been struggling the most,” said Harmon Johnson.

Income levels to get the full child tax credit are capped, at $150,000 for a married couple (or heads of household up to $112,500), and $75,000 for single filers. The tax credit decreases above that.

Harmon Johnson said those who would get the tax credit money will spend it on the things they need, locally.

“They spend it in their local communities, so it makes a big difference even for people who aren't going to be themselves getting it," Harmon Johnson said. "It means their customers are going to have more to spend with them and that's fantastic.”