SALEM, Ore. -- The line is long at the Starbucks at Keizer Station after outlets in Salem posted signs they are only serving ready-to-drink beverages and ready-to-eat food during the city's tainted water crisis.

"While the City of Salem drinking water advisory is in place, no beverages that use water or ice will be prepared or sold," the sign reads. "For hand-crafted beverages please visit our nearest locations at: (Keizer and Woodburn)

Salem's water remained unsafe to drink Thursday after new tests found that toxins in the city's tap water were still too high for young children and some adults. A public health warning remains in effect indefinitely.

This is the line at the @Starbucks in Keizer, one exit north of Salem. A woman in line says she came here because Starbucks stores in Salem were closed due to the water advisory. Looks like a lot of people had the same idea. pic.twitter.com/OnibF7m7PD — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 1, 2018

Just tried to visit a Starbucks on our break and it looks like restaurants in town are affected by the water crisis in Salem too. pic.twitter.com/iDNWgt4Fl3 — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 1, 2018

