REI is investing $643,000 in nonprofits that maintain long-distance trails throughout the U.S., the outdoor retailer announced Tuesday.

"Many of these trails offer direct access to outdoor recreation in some of the most scenic parts of the country," Taldi Walter, REI community and government affairs manager, said in a statement. "By supporting projects to improve access and invest in their future, we're working to make sure these trails can be enjoyed by generations to come."

The investment will go to 17 nonprofits that do trail maintenance and restoration projects on 11 National Scenic Trails, including the Appalachian Trail, which extends from Georgia to Maine; the Continental Divide Trail, which goes from New Mexico to Montana; and the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs from California to Washington.

Funding will help provide new signage and information kiosks and repair well-traveled sections, including parts of the Pacific Crest Trail that have been damaged by wildfire.

The National Scenic Trails are a series of long-distance trails throughout that U.S. that were established with the 1968 National Trails System Act.

