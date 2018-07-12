WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A Portland man purchased a lottery ticket that won more than $100,000 while he was waiting to cash a separate winning lottery ticket.

Sam Hawley won $1,750 playing Special Keno 8-spot and went to Oregon Lottery’s Wilsonville payment center to cash his winnings. However, lottery officials said Hawley showed up an hour before the payment center opened.

So, while he waited, Hawley went to Fred Meyer and purchased another Keno ticket. When he turned in his $1,750-winning ticket, he realized he purchased a $118,759-winning Keno 8-Spot ticket, lottery officials said.

Hawley said he’s used the same numbers for years while playing Keno.

© 2018 KGW