At $2 billion, the Portland Trail Blazers would be within Phil Knight's budget

Knight's net worth is estimated as $47 billion by Forbes' real-time net worth tracker, down $510 million this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — What would you do with $47 billion, give or take a billion or two?

For Phil Knight, co-founder and retired board chairman of Nike (NYSE: NKE), the possibilities are many, including making an offer to buy the Portland Trail Blazers. He and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky made a $2 billion bid for NBA team, according to reports Thursday.

Knight is good for it. His net worth is estimated as $47 billion by Forbes' real-time net worth tracker, down $510 million this week. The Bloomberg Billionaire Index puts it at $46 billion, up $1.44 billion as of yesterday but down $16.3 billion year to date during a rocky period for markets.

The shoe mogul's wealth is based on his stake in Nike, which includes about 230 million shares held by the Knight family's Swoosh trust and 35 million in Phil Knight's name, according to Bloomberg.

The huge amounts his fortune adds and loses just in market fluctuations could pay for any number of sports franchises.

Knight has not been tight with his wealth, either, giving to causes including political campaigns, medical research and education.

A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real real money. Considering Knight's world-class fortune, an NBA basketball team is almost small change, and a modest expenditure compared with the causes he has funded in recent years.