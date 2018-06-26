PORTLAND, Ore. – People working in Oregon will see a new tax withholding on their pay stubs received after July 1.

The tax is one-tenth of one percent of wages earned, or $1 per $1,000 in wages. It is a statewide transit tax that was part of a transportation package passed during last summer’s legislative session.

Revenue from the tax “will go to finance investments in and improvements to public transportation throughout Oregon, except for those involving light rail,” according to Oregon’s Department of Revenue.

People who work in Oregon, both residents and non-residents, don’t have to do anything in regards to the tax. Employers are responsible for withhold the tax from employees’ wages.

Oregon residents who work out of state can ask their employer to withhold the tax from their wages, but employers are not required to do so. If an out-of-state employer doesn’t withhold the tax, the employee will be responsible for reporting and paying the tax when filing their personal income tax.

