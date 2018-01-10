CORVALLIS, Ore. — When Tim Slama was a student at Candalaria Elementary School in Salem, his fifth-grade class was given an assignment to craft a future resume.

Slama found that resume while cleaning his room recently. His goals haven't changed.

“Golf design is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 10,” he said.

Slama is close to making that a reality.

A senior at Oregon State majoring in mechanical engineering and business, Slama is among 14 finalists who will appear on Golf Channel’s "Driver vs. Driver 2," a reality TV competition series that premiers Tuesday (6 p.m. Pacific Time) and runs through Nov. 13.

The seven-episode series follows the trials and tribulations of aspiring golf equipment designers in an elimination-style format, similar to "Shark Tank."

The show was taped last fall in Chicago, and finalists signed non-disclosure agreements. The winner receives $250,000 and their driver design will be sold in golf stores worldwide.

Slama, 22, was the youngest finalist in the competition.

“I felt like I stepped up there and said everything I wanted to say,” said Slama, a graduate of South Salem High School. “There’s a lot of pressure when you’re under the lights like that."

The first version of the show, "Driver vs. Driver," aired in 2016, but Slama was too young to apply at that time. He submitted an application for "Driver vs. Driver 2" in May of 2017, which included a five-minute video describing his driver concept and sketches.

Of the hundreds of applications, Slama made the cut. The finalists were flown to Wilson Sporting Goods headquarters in Chicago where the show was taped before a panel of three judges in an office setting without a studio audience.

Slama pitched his driver concept to PGA pro and golf equipment reviewer Rich Shiels, nine-time NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick, and Wilson Golf president Tim Clarke. At the end of each show, the three panelists determined which designers advanced and had their driver concepts field tested.

“You step up onto a stage and you’ve got a slide deck and PowerPoint behind you, and you go through your idea and let it out for the first time in front of everyone,” said Slama, co-founder of the Oregon State Sports Engineering Club.

Oregon State's Tim Slama during his presentation on Golf Channel's "Driver vs. Driver 2" (Photo: Jessica Danser/Golf Channel)

Slama named his driver Roswell after the New Mexico city best known as the site of an alleged UFO incident in 1947.

He was aware of the history behind Roswell, and felt it was an appropriate name for the driver because “it kind of takes extra terrestrial technology,” Slama said with a smile.

A golfing family

Golf has been part of Slama’s life for as long as he can remember. He grew up playing with his dad, Doug, and younger sister, Ellie, and was a district champion at South Salem.

Ellie Slama, a sophomore on the OSU women's golf team, was a two-time state champion at South Salem and earned medalist honors in her third collegiate tournament.

"I'm so proud of him," Ellie Slama said. "He never wanted to do anything else but become a mechanical engineer and design golf clubs and be in the golf industry. Accomplishing that is amazing."

Tim Slama is an accomplished golfer in his own right, but he realized long ago that playing on the PGA Tour wasn’t in the cards.

“I ultimately decided academics was what I wanted to pursue, and through engineering I would still connect with the sport,” he said.

Entrepreneur mentality

A member of the honors college at OSU, Slama has displayed an entrepreneur mentality throughout his college career and credits many of his professors for helping him pursue his goals.

Last summer Slama worked as a design engineering intern for Nike Inc.

“Tim’s a true innovator, a true entrepreneur,” said Dale McCauley, program manager for Innovation X at the OSU Entrepreneur Center.

“He’s the type of guy, he’s just gonna go push through the barriers and figure things out. And he’s also taking advantage of all the resources that Oregon State University has to offer. It’s college done right.”

According to Slama, the concept behind his driver allows for “an infinite number of combinations and permutations” on the club head, which in theory provides greater distance and accuracy.

If Slama emerges as the winner of "Driver vs. Driver 2," his prototype driver could be used by professional golfers and players at every level.

Even if he doesn’t receive the $250,000 prize, participating in the process bodes well for his future.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” Slama said. “It’s like do your ideas match up with what the experts think?"

