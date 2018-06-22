CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A southern Oregon man won a $7.3 million Megabucks jackpot this past week but he nearly missed out.

Charles Svitak bought two “mistake” tickets from a 7-Eleven in Central Point on June 16, Oregon lottery officials said. When Svitak went to the store on Front Street to purchase a Megabucks ticket, the clerk told him that he had previously mistakenly printed two tickets. Svitak agreed to buy one of the tickets, then left the store.

But on his way back to his vehicle, Svitak decided to go back in and buy the second ticket. That ticket ended up being the winner.

“When I checked the ticket on my computer, I couldn’t believe it,” said Svitak. “The first thing I thought is that I had worked my last graveyard shift. It was a very good day.”

Svitak then traveled to Salem and claimed his prize. He took the lump sum and was given a check worth $3.65 million. He did all of this without telling his wife.

“On the way home I got a new truck and put the oversized check they gave me on the windshield,” Svitak said. “Then I took her out to show her the truck and she realized I won the lottery. She hasn’t stopped giggling since.”

The couple said they are talking with a financial planner. They plan to travel and purchase a couple of new vehicles with the money, lottery officials said.

