The winner of the $150.4 million Powerball ticket may have stepped forward last week, but several other prizes still remain unclaimed in Oregon.

State Lottery officials said more than $1.1 million in Powerball winnings are scheduled to expire in November, if no one comes forward.

Prizes are valid for one year from the game's draw date.

The largest unclaimed Powerball ticket is for a $1 million prize won last November in Portland. The winning numbers were 08-13-27-53-54 and Powerball 04.

A player matched the five numbers, but missed the Powerball number.

Two $50,000 Powerball prizes drawn on Nov. 15 remain unclaimed, as well. The winning numbers were 23-32-44-48-50 and Powerball 25.

Players matched only four of the five numbers, but were able to guess the correct Powerball number.

“I don’t know anyone who would turn down a $50,000 prize,” said Patrick Johnson, a spokesperson for the Oregon Lottery. "Anyone who purchased Powerball tickets in the Portland area back in November make sure you check your tickets."

If in possession of a winning ticket, Johnson said to sign the back immediately and claim it at the Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem.

A $50,000 Win for Life prize — sold in Portland Sept. 30, 2017 — is also unclaimed.

All unclaimed prizes return to the state's Economic Development Fund. Each year around $5 million goes into the fund, Lottery officials said.

In 2016 and 2017, more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes was transferred into the fund, according to a July 16 news release.

Since selling lottery tickets in April 1985, the Oregon Lottery has earned more than $11 billion for economic development.

Johnson said Lottery officials will be handing out free Powerball tickets at the Circle K on Liberty Road South 10 a.m. to noon Friday to celebrate the Salem store that sold the $150.4 Powerball ticket in June, which was later claimed by Steven Nickell.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

