SALEM, Oregon — A legislative work session Tuesday afternoon at the capitol continues efforts to allow hop growers to build breweries on land they own or lease.

Senate Bill 287 would allow a "farm brewery" to brew up to 150,000 barrels of malt beverage on a hop farm of at least 25 contiguous acres.

There may be kitchen facilities for agri-tourism, charitable and commercial events, not to exceed 18 days a year and each event approved and monitored by a local government. It allows for a bed-and-breakfast but no ongoing restaurant operations.

In a public hearing on Feb. 13, Matthew Merritt, general counsel for Rogue Ales told lawmakers "just like wineries can have visitors come see the grapes from which their wine is made, and just like cideries can have visitors see the apples from which their cider is made, farm breweries should be able to have visitors come see the hops and other ingredients that go into their beers."

Lobbyists for the Oregon Brewers Guild pointed out that "our 165 members are part of a craft beer industry that contributes $4.49 billion to the state’s economy, and directly employs nearly 9,500 people."

In a letter to the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, which is handling SB 287, the state Land Conservation and Development Commission said the change in law would create sweeping policy issues which should be vetted. The Commission considers itself neutral.

The farm brewery defined in the bill is not small, wrote Palmer Mason, LCDC senior policy advisor. The 150,000 barrels equals about 4 million gallons of beer. "Micro-breweries" as defined by industry standards produce 15,000 barrels a year.

"The "farm brewery" as defined in this legislation would permit a wide variety of retail and tourism related activities such retail sales, tours and B&B’s on these lands, increasing the likelihood of conflicts between farming and thenon-agricultural activities," Mason wrote.

He also pointed out that, unlike wine and ciders, the bill does not restrict the brewery to hops or other ingredients grown on premises. Beer is mostly water, he pointed out.

Opponents to the bill pointed out that placing a retail operation in an exclusive farm use zone is contrary to the spirit of current land-use law and that 'agri-tourism' is a euphemism for an invasion of tourists disrupting and denigrating rural properties.

"What’s next? A hamburger stand on any farm parcel that has a couple of beef cattle?," Yamhill County resident Sid Friedman asked lawmakers.