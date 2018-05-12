PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers received shut off notices recently and worry they may not have power soon.

Jamiece Watts is a single mom with a baby due any day. She said worrying about her power bill is not exactly something she has time to deal with right now.

“I'm due next week on Tuesday, and it's just like, I don't know what I'm going to do if they cut me off. I'm trying to worry about having a baby and now I'm like we're going to come home to no electricity, that's great, like, you know, it's just stressful,” Watts said.

Watts is one of thousands of PGE customers who recently received a shut off notice in the mail. PGE put those notices on hold in May, when it switched to a new computer system for customer billing. However, now that the upgrade is done, those notices are going out to customers again.

"At first, I thought it was only me, but when it posted on Facebook and I saw all these people commenting, I was like this is obviously not like a one off incident. This is obviously an issue for a lot of people,” Watts said.

PGE said customers were still getting billed as normal. However, when money is tight, the company knows some people wait for that shut off notice before taking action.

“I understand how this can happen if you're in a tough situation, you're not going to have enough to pay all of your bills during the month, maybe you wait for that shut off notice, that urgent you've got to pay now,” explained PGE spokesperson Steve Corson.

Watts’ case is slightly different though. She said she was not getting a bill at all, then suddenly had one for $1,200.

"Trying to plan for Christmas and now it's like, never mind all that money has to get collected to go to PGE and hopefully we can get enough to sustain what we need cause I don't have a choice not to have PGE. So, I'm pretty much just in a rock and a hard place,” Watts said.

PGE said they are looking into her case and want to work with all customers who received disconnect notices. The company said they can put people on payment plans and help connect them with energy assistance.

“We understand that some of our customers may have trouble paying their bills and we want them to get in touch with us to work with us on payment plans if they’re having problems and getting in touch with assistance if it’s available,” Corson said.

A nonprofit that helps people pay their energy bills said they are dealing with more people with larger than normal bills because those shut off notices were not sent out earlier.

If you are in this situation, PGE said to call them immediately. 211.org is another resource to check to help get connected with energy assistance.

