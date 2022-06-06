At $5.41 per gallon, Oregon's gas prices are the fourth-highest in the U.S. According to AAA, prices are expected to keep going up during the summer travel season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's record-high gas prices are already the fourth-highest in the nation, and AAA predicts they will keep on going up during the busy summer travel season.

According to AAA, the state's average price for a gallon of gas is $5.41. Washington state is close behind at $5.40 per gallon, tied with Illinois for fifth-highest in the country.

In the Portland metro area, the average is slightly higher at $5.47 per gallon, up roughly 20 cents in the past week, 60 cents in the past month and $2 in the past year, according to GasBuddy.

AAA officials said a major driving factor for the rising gas prices is a tight global supply of crude oil.

April Berg-Davis, a local Uber and Lyft driver, said she's feeling the pain at the pump, and the steep gas prices are cutting into her earnings.

"I enjoy the job and gas prices hurt but tips help," Berg-Davis said. "If people can tip, they understand we are just trying to make it. That's all we are trying to do."

Those who earn a living from food delivery apps are in a similar boat, but DoorDash driver Lee remains optimistic.

"It's definitely not the end of the world. DoorDash is still doable and profitable and everything," said Lee, as he was picking up an order in Southeast Portland. "It just costs a little bit more money to get started at the beginning of the day. I have to do an extra delivery to get my needs met like they were a week or two ago."

Enrique Gutierrez runs a food cart in downtown Portland. He said it's been expensive getting to and from work.