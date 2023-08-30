Oregon's record-breaking $5.6B kicker: Here's how much you can expect to get back next year

The state is now projected to return $5.6 billion to taxpayers next year, a slight bump from the already record-shattering prior estimate of $5.5 billion.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's projected 2024 kicker just can't seem to stop growing. The record-breaking kicker fund had already risen from roughly $3 billion in May 2022 to $5.5 billion a year later, and the latest forecast released Wednesday kicked it up another notch to $5.6 billion.

The median Oregonian is now set to receive a $980 rebate when they file their taxes next year, according to the forecast from state economists, with an average kicker of about $2,100. The highest average kicker currently on record is $914 send back in 2020, although the average kicker sent back in 2022 was likely a bit higher based on the surplus for that biennium.

Since the kicker is proportional to income tax liability, higher-earning Oregonians are set to receive far more money back next year. The report includes a breakdown of expected kicker amounts broken down by income bracket, calculated as a rough estimate using 2020 tax data:

The latest kicker fund bump stems from a larger ending balance than previously expected, now that the state's accountants are closing the books on the 2021-23 biennium, according to the report.

Oregon's kicker rebate goes out during even-numbered years — when Oregonians file their taxes for the preceding odd-numbered year — due to the state's two-year budget cycle. In some years it may not go out at all; the rebate only kicks in when general fund revenues at the end of the biennium turn out to be at least 2% higher than the state's economic forecasters predicted at the start of the cycle.

The forecast also shows a $437 million increase in projected general fund resources for the 2023-25 biennium compared to the previous forecast in June. The new economic forecast offers a "close-of-session" report that incorporates any changes enacted during the 2023 legislative session and offers a final look at the previous biennium, which also concluded in June.

Legislative changes reduced projected general fund revenue for the new biennium by about $48.6 million, according to the report, but the state continued to benefit from larger-than-expected revenue from corporate income taxes, which is responsible for most of the $437 million net increase.