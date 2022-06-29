Vancouver food pantry in need of donations as more people seek help

The Friends In Service to Humanity food pantry in Vancouver is seeing an increase in people that use their services.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver food pantry is in need of donations as inflation takes a toll on people's budgets and the number of people who rely on food banks increases.

Friends In Service to Humanity, or FISH, opens their food pantry to anyone in need Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one Saturday a month.

Executive Director James Fitzgerald said as food prices rise, so do the number of people who need help.

"Back in February we were doing 1,200 families, and every month since we have been adding a couple hundred families," Fitzgerald said. "We are up to 1,892 families in May, we haven't added June yet."

Fitzgerald said most of the people they serve are employed, but still have trouble buying food. He said the organization mostly relies on community donations.

"Summer is already a low time and with client numbers like we are seeing and low inventory, it's definitely been a strain on our operations," Fitzgerald said.

Terri Oliveria uses the food pantry. She said her family is going through a tough time.

"It's a humbling experience for me to be here," Oliveria said. "I don't work, only my husband works. We live on paycheck to paycheck. I'm so thankful they have this here. It's not only for the homeless and the needy, it's also for people like me."