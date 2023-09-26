Government shutdown could increase demand at food banks

Northwest Harvest is preparing for the potential of a government shutdown. If it happens, many food banks will see increased demand and a strain on supply.

SEATTLE — Among the many impacts of a potential government shutdown is an increase in demand and strain on supply to food banks like those operated by Northwest Harvest.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says SNAP benefits will continue as scheduled through October, but in the case of a shutdown, could be impacted after that. WIC benefits may also be impacted.

"We're really concerned about seeing even more demand and need for food bank services because when there's that pause on government programming, people don't have any other alternative then to seek out help from the charitable sector," said Christina Wong, the director of public policy and advocacy for Northwest Harvest.

"Throughout the pandemic and recovery from the pandemic, high costs of food, high costs of gas and other basic needs have been really increasing demand for services, and those same challenges for individual households are also challenging food banks," Wong said.

Many food banks receive federal commodities, which could be impacted by a shutdown.

"We typically see an increase in demand because already, I think in general the statistics are, that one out of three households that are shopping at their food bank, also need SNAP in order to get by. Nobody's living high off the hog," Wong said. She added that this is because normally food banks can only provide enough food for two-to-three days, depending on your household size, and SNAP is needed to finish off the week.

"When you cut off SNAP benefits, you're still just left with food banks only being able to provide two-to-three days of food - and that's a lot of meals that are skipped," Wong said.

Wong said what people can do to help - during a government shutdown or not- is sign up to volunteer or donate with Northwest Harvest and give what they can.