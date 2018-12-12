Go ahead, try it: Vitaminwater bets you can't avoid touching your smartphone for a whole year.

If you prove them wrong, The Coca‑Cola Company will award a $100,000 grand prize.

People can enter the contest through a tweet or Instagram post sharing "what you’d do instead of scrolling with hashtags #nophoneforayear and #contest," Vitaminwater wrote on its website. The most creative posts are likely to have an edge, and entrants can submit up to four posts through Jan. 8.

The winner moves on to the ever important, money-making round: Vitaminwater will give them a 1996-era phone with a monthly plan and enter into a contract not to use -- or touch! -- a smartphone for 365 days.

The $100,000 prize will be awarded after a full year. If someone only makes six months, they'd be eligible for $10,000.

Verification is subject to a lie-detector test at the end of the period.

Laptops and desktop computers are OK to use, tablets are not, the rules state. Voice-activated devices like Amazon Echo are fair use, too.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.