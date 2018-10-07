PORTLAND, Ore. — The phone wouldn’t stop ringing.

“It was blowing up. It was insane,” said Eric Newland of Portland. “The phone was just lighting up.”

Newland estimates he received more than 500 phone calls in one day from people claiming his number showed up on their caller ID. It wasn’t him. His cell phone number had been spoofed.

Spoofing is when scammers use phone numbers other than their own to place calls. They often attempt to get personal information for identity theft.

“They were pissed. These people were angry why I was calling them and hanging up,” explained Newland. “One guy told me this number called him six times in row.”

Initially, Newland tried to explain to callers that scammers had spoofed his cell phone and he didn’t actually make any calls. He couldn’t keep up. The phone just kept ringing.

“I was getting about three calls per minute,” said Newland. “I couldn’t handle it. The battery was draining faster than I had ever seen it before.”

Newland frantically called Verizon for help. A technician for the cell phone service provider offered a solution. He could cancel his cell phone number and the calls would likely end.

Newland wanted the ringing to stop but feared losing his cell phone number. He’d had the same number for years and needed it for business.

“I was very frustrated trying to find a workaround where they could keep my number, but they said they couldn’t. If I got rid of it, it would have been gone forever,” explained Newland.

A Verizon spokesperson declined to be interviewed for this story.

“This is not specifically a Verizon issue,” explained Heidi Flato of Verizon in an email to KGW.

Instead of changing his number, Newland decided to turn off the phone and wait. It was a wise decision. By the next morning, most of the calls had stopped.

“It was quiet,” said Newland. “I was like, ‘It’s over!'”

The Federal Communications Commission explains scammers switch numbers frequently. It is likely that within hours they will no longer use your phone number. The crooks will move on and spoof a different number.

“It was an eye-opener,” explained Ann Elder of Ridgefield, Washington.

Elder’s husband received hundreds of calls on his work phone in June after his phone number was spoofed.

“There was nothing that could be done. It was a black hole,” explained Elder.

After about two days, Elder said the calls stopped.

The FCC suggest customers place a message on their voicemail letting callers know their number is being spoofed.

“You either have to change your number or turn your phone off,” said Elder.

© 2018 KGW