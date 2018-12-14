Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $45 Off Handsome Multi-Tool with free shipping

I was so happy to see one of my deal recommendations from Prime Day 2018 appear as a top stocking stuffer this season. In my quest to save you time and money, I'd like to send a big thanks to our viewers who reached out with insight tied to today's 12-in-one.

Why give one gift when you can essentially give 12? A DIY deal I never really considered as a stocking stuffer is trending right now due to its price and desirability. A lot of people would much rather have a versatile Leatherman meets Swiss Army knife over candy, socks or your other typical stocking stuffers for roughly the same cost.

This multi-tool can help you tackle almost any household project. This pocket-sized and stocking-ready gadget includes my following favorite featured tools:

Two knives

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Wire cutter

A saw

Package opener

Bottle and can opener

Ideal for camping, home improvement or as that ideal "what if" emergency tool for the kit or car glove box, $25 gets you more than $85 worth of tools. Click the play button to see this bad boy in action.

BUY IT NOW: $45 Off Handsome Multi-Tool with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?