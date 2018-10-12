Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $45 off Restore, Revitalize & Repair Gift Set with free shipping

This week I'm sharing the top deals for the difficult-to-shop-for people on your holiday gift list. Yesterday, my top pick for guys was a carbon fiber RFID protected minimalist wallet. Today, it's all about the ladies.

Having shopped for my wife, mom and grandmothers, I've noticed that beauty deals are always well received if the product line is effective. I've noticed most women in my life want radiant, ageless skin. That brings me to my favorite bargain today. It was the top pick from our mom tester focus group and it's an ideal Christmas gift idea.

The top selling anti-aging beauty set from Cyber Monday 2018 is back on sale this week following Green Monday. The Pur-Well beauty line now sold on QVC and Amazon was created by two anti-aging beauty experts who spent more than two decades in the industry.

Click the play button to see this deal up close.

Winter skin protection is effective year-round

Vitamin C facial serum with green tea helps protect against the elements

Sold in top spas and skincare facilities

Vitamins and minerals work in tandem during weather changes

Lowest-recorded price today

Ideal holiday gift

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

