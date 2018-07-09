Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

An award-winning chef just declared today's small appliance deal as "the best small appliance bargain of 2018." That's not a bad way to start the week!

If you want to substantially decrease your cooking time with a more eco-friendly cooking tool, a new infrared non-stick cooktop can do it all. Your food can actually taste better with an even sear and a safer appliance that makes for perfect cooking.

This high-performing electric grill griddle is a safer and better way to cook and grill. It's highly portable, ideal as an extra burner or something that can be used in a student apartment, RV or for camping if you have a portable power source.

There is no open flame and no burner. The manufacturer called this a "Wolfgang Puck meets the Jetsons" small appliance and I agree. Click the play button to hear from a culinary expert.

Features of the Electric Grill Griddle with LED Touch Control

Uses 75 percent less energy than other cooking methods

Cooks 50 percent faster than gas and stove top burners

Non stick surface (no need to coat or maintain)

Perfect for eggs, pancakes, bacon, chicken, pork, steak, fish, veggies and seamless grilling

Shuts off automatically if no cookware is detected

Safer sizzling: designed with cool touch edges and raised touch controls

Griddle and cooktop combo rated top in its class

Safe sizzling; cool touch handles

Lowest-recorded price

Was: $129.99

Now: $79.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

