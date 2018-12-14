Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $50 off Pur Shiatsu Shoulder, Neck and Back Massager with free shipping
The holiday season brings all sorts of stress and additional pain that you can feel in your neck, back and shoulders. More than a third of the people reading this right now have some type of pain.
If you're still looking for a gift that can help you, a friend or a parent relax and relieve pain and stress, I have a deal you'll want to check out.
Today, for under $70, you can score one of the best robotic massage units on the market. That works out to a massage on demand for about 19 cents per day. Over the course of a year, the savings, portability and pain relief are unprecedented — particularly when you consider that the typical cost of a one-hour massage with a therapist is at least $100!
While there are other nearly identical (in terms of appearance) models at a lower price, the model I found is 100 percent wireless and is the most reminiscent of a proper massage from human hands. Thanks to eight massage rollers, this robo system is my top pick. It can also be used to target your legs, calves or lower back.
I'm a new dad and even just carrying around my now 6-month-old daughter — who weighs just north of the 20 pound mark — I'm experiencing some new back pain I haven't experienced before. Add to that your typical stress, constant travel and un-boxing large products, and I am a candidate for today's deal.
Click the play button to see this once Black Friday doorbuster in action!
Features of the Pur-Shiatsu Shoulder and Neck Massager:
- Pain relief after just several minutes of use
- Comes with a car adapter so passengers can relax
- Heat mode brings additional comfort
- Features eight heated massage rollers
- Fully rechargeable battery and cordless operation
- Full two hours of continuous use on one charge (full day of on and off use)
- Can be powered with an included wall adapter
- Can be used on a bed to target the upper back and shoulders
- Includes three different speeds
- Felt the most similar to a real massage thanks to bi-direction 3D rolling
- Lowest-recorded price
Was: $119.99
Now: $69.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.