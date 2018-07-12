Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $30 Off TaoTronics Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier with free Prime shipping

Forget those tiny little diffusers - when it comes to the harsh winter weather, the best way to show Mother Nature who's boss is with an extremely powerful Ultrasonic humidifier.

If you woke up with a sore throat, dry cough or if your sleeping partner complained of your snoring last night, you'll want to check out the TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic humidifier — my favorite deal on Amazon today.

Ultrasonic mist humidifiers maintain the air humidity level in your home or office at 40 percent to purify air, improve your respiratory system and keep your skin healthy. Recent studies have shown that keeping indoor air at a relative humidity level of 40 percent reduces the survival of flu viruses on surfaces and in the air.

With a large two-liter tank capacity, this humidifier can cover an entire bedroom, nursery or home office. And today's price — under $25 — is fantastic.

Is this the last and best humidifier deal of 2018? No. There will be more deals this year, and some of my other favorite humidifiers will be on sale as we start 2019.

But at this price, if you need a humidifier, today is your day.

