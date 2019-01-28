Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I was inspired to track down today's weather-resistant and completely wireless deal when two competing test camera systems froze outside at my home last weekend. If you want a top-of-the-line security system with no monthly fees that can withstand the wrath of mother nature, I have you covered.



Every time I see a so-called "wireless" security camera system I get angry. Almost 97 percent of the cameras I've tested since Christmas — I test two to three cameras per week — are advertised as wireless but are still tethered to a cord.



Even though many manufacturers claim their systems are wireless, they still require a power cord — which means you have to struggle to find a nearby power source.

By comparison, award-winning Arlo home security cameras have a patented 100 percent wire-free design for easy placement in any home, apartment or business. These motion-activated cameras with night vision deliver live footage in seconds to your smartphone, and they are on sale right now.

Incredible night vision produces perfect imagery in the dark

Zero monthly fees and 24/7 security from the free Arlo app

Indoor/outdoor weather-proof camera

Sets up in seconds

Extremely easy to use; app pairs with both Apple and Android smartphones

Includes two cameras and completely wireless operations hub

Top-rated home security system and highest rated cameras

Camera sends you security alerts wherever you are

Lowest-recorded price today

BUY IT HERE: $50 off two Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor HD Cams with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $199.99

