Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $45 off a top-rated 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

This week, as we count down to Christmas, I've been featuring the top deals for the hardest-to-shop-for people on your gift list. Today I have a price drop fit for any foodie.

If you have a chef in your life, or if you need some help with that holiday meal prep, you'll want to check out this $25 deal.

Many of you know I'm an active deal-hunter producing content for Google and YouTube and one of our studios shares building space with the Food Network. You should have seen the reaction from the chefs who helped me put this deal to the test.

For slicing and dicing fish, meat, herbs and vegetables, this five-star 8-inch chef knife was the no. 1 seller on Prime Day and on Amazon for Black Friday. It's forged from an exclusive single sheet of stainless steel, and it's designed to prevent slip-ups and increase kitchen safety.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Click play to watch my favorite TV chef put this deal to the test and offer his expert insight.

The last knife you'll ever need to buy

57 Rockwell Hardness: 15-degree blade angle delivers outstanding cutting performance

This knife stayed sharper than Wusthof in our 3-month slice tests

Friodur ice hardened blades are corrosion-resistant

Comfortable molded handles are break-proof and sanitary

Forged from a single piece of exclusive high-carbon steel

Ideal for chopping herbs, cutting vegetables, slicing fish and meat

Lowest price ever seen for a knife of this caliber

BUY IT NOW: $45 off a top-rated 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?