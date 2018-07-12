Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's not only the nicest wallet I've ever held in my hands, but it's also your key to protecting your identity this holiday season.

My favorite deal today is an ideal gift that looks stunning and it a great way to safe-guard your personal information. Made of the highest-grade Japanese Toray carbon fiber, this RFID protected-wallet is a winner.

Thieves are now extremely advanced when it comes to stealing your credit card number, and ultimately your digital ID. All it takes is a scanner in someone's shopping bag to grab your credit card number from your wallet or purse. The same type of scanners that allow you to tap your credit card for payment can easily be purchased by anyone and used to scan credit card numbers from up to 30 feet away!

Thankfully, the carbon fiber wallet that I now carry with me everywhere and that's on sale blocks ID-stealing culprits. The handsome wallet also takes care of my cards and cash, with a minimalist design that removes unnecessary bulk from my pockets.

This would make a fantastic gift for yourself or anyone on your list. Click the play button to see this product up close.

Features of the Handsome Carbon Fiber RFID Blocking Minimalist Wallet:

Holds up to 20 credit, debit, membership or business cards

Made with original Japanese Toray carbon fiber – highest quality of carbon fiber available

RFID protected

Minimalist design

High luster carbon fiber

Extremely durable and lightweight

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

