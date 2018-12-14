BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns with free shipping

I was actually planning to feature holiday LED light deals as we count down to Christmas, but as I was writing this article a new version of a life-proof emergency LED lantern began trending.

Why is a life-proof lantern trending right now?

I placed a call to the merchant who explained that with concerns about tornadoes around Tampa, Florida on Friday and threats of power outages in the south, families are searching for deals on emergency equipment.

The top LED lantern I tested is collapsible so it can be placed in a glove compartment, emergency drawer, laundry room, utility closet or anywhere else in your home. Unlike knock-offs you may see at discount hardware stores or dollar stores, these lanterns are about 20 to 30 percent brighter.

With just one set of non-included AA batteries, these lights worked for 76 hours straight in my tests. Click the play button to see the new test video I shot with these lanterns this morning.

Features of the True LED Omnidirectional Indoor / Outdoor Lanterns:

Extremely bright LED lantern

Fully collapsible and extremely portable

The best and brightest LED flashlight / lantern system ever seen at this price

Safe for use outdoors and indoors

Will not get hot and is extremely energy efficient

Blackout-ready, storm-ready and ideal for any emergency situation

Collapsible lanterns each include 30 super-bright LEDs

Can be hung with handles or used on a stand

Tremendous for tents, camping, outdoor activities and dark nights

60 lumens of 360-degree omni-directional light-emitting design

Tested brighter and more power-efficient than competitors

