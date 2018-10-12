Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
I've heard it called the second Cyber Monday, a lazy person's Cyber Monday, the last real deal day before Christmas and Retail Desperation Day. Regardless of how you classify Green Monday 2018, the deals that you find today are on par with those promoted on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
What is Green Monday? The occasion was actually created by eBay just over a decade ago to describe its most successful sales day in December. Since then, this shopping extravaganza that always happens the second Monday in December brings unbelievable savings to shoppers.
Is there a catch? What should you know? Similar to any shopping event, not every sale is worth your while and not every reduction is at its lowest price. I took a list of the 100 best offerings this Green Monday 2018 and created a list of the Top 10 based on viewer requests.
Some merchants like Amazon, which is offering its Cyber Monday/Black Friday $24.99 Fire TV stick deal, are promoting the exact same prices today that they have six other times over the course of the past month. I'm not going to mention those offerings below and instead focus on the items expected to sell out very quickly!
Happy Savings!
10) $25 off Nintendo Switch 32GB Mario Kart bundle with free shipping
Was: $374.97
Now: $349.98
9) $150 off iPad Mini 4 128GB Gold with free shipping
Was: $399.99
Now: $249.99
8) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping
Was: $189.99
Now: $89.99
***King Size adds $10
7) $40 off smart body fat analyzer smart scale with free shipping
Was: $79.99
Now: $39.99
6) $100 off Sharp 50-inch 4K UHD Roku smart TV with free shipping
Was: $399.99
Now: $299.99
5) $90 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping
Was: $180.99
Now: $89.99
4) $70 off the cord-cutting 4K TV LIVEBOX, get free TV and free shipping
Was: $149.99
Now: $79.99
3) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet with free shipping
Was: $129.99
Now: $59.99
2) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping
Was: $169.99- 179.99
Now: $69.99 - $79.99
1) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping
Was: $349.99
Now: $229.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.