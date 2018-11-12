Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
CLICK HERE for video game deals on Target.com
If you missed the countless video game bundles that circulated Black Friday through Cyber Monday, that procrastination (or patience) will pay off today. Target has launched one of the most aggressive video game sales I've ever seen in the two decades that I’ve been hunting down deals.
With folks like Walmart, Best Buy and Game Stop stealing a lot of the video game momentum during the holidays, it’s more than apparent that Target is trying to step up. Today’s video game sale on Target.com is straightforward and jam packed with savings. Buy two video games or more and you get a $50 Target Gift Card. If you do the math on already competitively priced video games, this is a major score in time for Christmas.
With additional savings tied to both the Xbox One X 1TB Black Console and the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle at $50 off MSRP, whether you’re shopping for a gamer in your family or yourself, the price drops are plentiful.
Is it worth waiting for additional gaming incentives? While we will see some last minute deals from Best Buy and Game Stop, the discounts will match what we today rather than anything big to supersede it. I’d make your move today if you still have some shopping to do!
Happy Savings!
CLICK HERE for video game deals on Target.com
MORE FROM DEALBOSS
- This top holiday gift idea for women is on sale today
- The best carbon fiber wallet deal to protect your ID is on sale
- This $24 humidifier can help fight the effects of dry winter air
- 2018's best phone charger and powerbank deal is $35 today
- The best and last bedding bargain of 2018
- These wireless headphones are as good as Beats and Bose at one-third the price
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.