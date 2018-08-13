Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The top sunglass sale of the year is online, and if you've never seen a "smart" pair of Oakleys, today's deal round-up is an eye opener.

My favorite pair of glasses in today's deal round-up today are called the Oakley Radar Pace glasses, and they are smart! They feature built-in headphones, voice control, Bluetooth, an accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity sensors, and I've been wearing them all summer.

Rather than having to wear a pair of headphones, a fitness tracker and a pair of sunglasses, the Oakley Radar Pace glasses combine all of these smart products into one pair of sunglasses.

If you've ever wanted to enjoy the benefits of coached work-outs or enjoy guided bike rides, hikes, jogging, walking or other types of outdoor activities for which you'd nbeed sunglasses, the Oakley Pace glasses are my top pick today.

If you prefer standard sunglasses, the one hundred percent authentic Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses with carrying cases / cleaning cloths and UVA / UVB protection are officially at their lowest prices right now.

Click the play button to see what I ordered and my favorite pair of smart sunglasses.

Up To 50% Off Oakley and Ray Ban Sunglasses

Was: $158 - $200

Now: $99.99 + Free Shipping

$250 Off Oakley Radar Pace Smart Sunglasses + Free Delivery

Was: $449.99

Now: $199.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

