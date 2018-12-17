Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $220 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with free shipping

It's rare to ever see people get excited about cleaning or a vacuum cleaner — unless that vacuum cleaner is a Dyson. Thanks to cutting edge design, aesthetic and customer service, Dyson has cemented itself as the Apple or Porsche of vacuums.

As a bargain hunter, while I could easily tell you there are brands significantly less expensive that offer similar performance to Dyson minus the design element, the allure of a brand is not something a consumer reporter can easily overlook.

So I'll leave it at this: the Dyson Cyclone just dropped to its second lowest price of the year behind Black Friday. If you're in the market for one of the most powerful cordless free vacuums ever created, this lightweight beautiful vacuum is half price today.

Features of the Dyson Cyclone:

- 22- to 60-minute run time depending on the attachment used

- Transforms to a handheld in seconds

- Three power modes

- Balanced for one-hand operation

- Most hygienic way to empty the bin with a single button

- Comes with different attachments

- Worked brilliantly on grout and difficult to access places

- Ideal for pet owners

- Top-rated product for anyone with allergies

- Slim profile allows you to reach virtually any space

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

BUY IT NOW: $220 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with free shipping

Was: $599.99

Now: $379.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?