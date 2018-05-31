For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

GET THE DEAL HERE: Up To 62% Off Avallone Luxury Leather Wallets & Accessorie

Just in time for Father's Day 2018 and ideal for anyone in need of a wallet, messenger bag, passport holder or belt, there are some incredible bargains to be found.

The luxury leather brand Avalonne has launched a flash sale for dad, a grad or anyone else in your life and in my almost two decades of hunting down deals, the price drops are unprecedented.

Any time you can cut your costs by 60 percent or more on hand-crafted leather products, you're doing something right! The family founders of Avalonne are third generation Italian American artisans, with family roots originating in the Campania region of Italy. Their award-winning products combine European style with modern functionality.

With prices as low as $29.99 and leather essentials that have me watching the clock since this sale won't last, I really want to draw your attention to these reductions.

Click the play button to see what I ordered and unboxed.

- Highest end designer leather at its lowest-recorded price

- Wallets, money clips, passport holders, belts and perfect deals for dads and grads

- Hand-crafted and durable family-made leather products

- Executive messenger bags, briefcases and leather carrying cases

- Ideal for travel and everyday use

- Durable and ready for all sorts of life adventures

Up To 62% Off Avallone Luxury Leather Wallets & Accessories

**Prices as low $29.99

**Purchase any two items and get a free Italian Napa Leather keychain (use code FREEGIFT)

MORE FROM DEALBOSS:

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA