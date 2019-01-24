Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

There's a new face on an iconic candy package.

Big League Chew is selling an $18 package online that features a cartoon female softball player. A spokesperson for Big League Chew said in an email the package would be in stores in late spring.

It will join the gum manufacturer's other packaging that features a cartoon male baseball player.

Courtesy Maroon PR

“Big League Chew is bubble gum fun for everyone, which is why we are so excited to introduce our newest character to the world,” said Rob Nelson, inventor of Big League Chew, in a press release. “We often draw inspiration for future products from our dedicated fans and customers. Whether it is fun alternative name suggestions for our bubble gum flavors or new characters to feature, we hear you and we appreciate you. This new pouch is inspired by the girls who play hard and dream big. Welcome to the Big League Chew family.”

Big League Chew unveiled the new character last fall, and the announcement was greeted with praise by some fans online.

Freelance artist Amanda MacFarlane, who created the new character, also expressed excitement on Twitter.

