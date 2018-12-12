Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $30 off Faberware 3.2-Quart Air Fryer with free two-day Shipping
Just in time for all of those holiday meals, or for a healthier (but equally delicious) Christmas dinner, I have you covered.
Think further ahead to those New Year's resolutions, weight loss goals or perhaps to getting your body ready for bathing suit season. Now imagine being able to still eat your favorite fried foods without compromising on your health.
We all love fried foods, but those foods aren't always healthy. Air fryers allow you to cook dishes that strike the perfect balance between deliciousness and healthy eating. A top air fryer deal is trending on Walmart.com right now. It's one of the top-rated air fryers in the country and at $69, it's a steal.
From wings to crispy fries, sliders, snacks, cakes and muffins, the food deal of all deals is now online. Air fryers are the hottest (and one of the healthiest) products on the market right now.
Complete with a large 3.2-quart basket which fits up to two pounds of food, the Faberware Air Fryer and multi-cooker is a worth a look if you love your fried foods.
Using Rapid Air Circulation Technology, my favorite air fryer cooks food by circulating hot air in all directions, ensuring fast and even cooking. With a temperature range of 170 degrees to 400 degrees, my pick today gets almost any job done in 30 minutes or less.
Features of the Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer:
- Same pricing as Black Friday
- Bonus recipe book with 25 recipes included
- Easy-to-use and the most popular kitchen gadget on the market in our region.
- Makes the most delicious wings, fries, cakes, muffins, meats, poultry and more.
- Digital screen with timer functions gets virtually anything cooked in 30 minutes or less.
- Ideal for back-to-school meals and the upcoming holidays.
- Rapid Air Circulation Technology makes healthier versions of your favorite fried foods.
Was: $99.99
Now: $69.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.