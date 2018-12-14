Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Still shopping? I've got you covered with deals guaranteed to arrive in time. Some of these products are about to sell out and trended at the same prices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while I'm featuring others by viewer request.

The deals are also available with free same day delivery to certain parts of our region. You need to be a Prime Member to score this benefit. And if you're not yet an Amazon Prime Member, you can use this free 30-day trial to get your goods delivered on time!

​​​​​Let's start with the top neck and travel pillow that can be used on its own or when you're traveling on airplanes, trains and buses. This pillow is so supportive it can also be used in conjunction with a traditional sleeping pillow to support your neck and diminish snoring. Unlike the glorified bean bag cushions sold at airports, this lumbar support pillow is a winner!

BUY IT NOW: At least 50 percent off Amazon's top-rated neck and shoulder travel pillow with Prime shipping

Was: $30.00

Now: $11.99 as of 2 p.m. Dec. 20

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The second-best deal on home products for last-minute shoppers is a cool touch natural bamboo ultra-plush and supportive mattress topper I also own. Guaranteed to ensure your body drops that crucial one degree to enter a deep REM sleep, this mattress topper is a show stopper and was the top bedding deal on Cyber Monday next to pillows.

BUY IT NOW: $100 off Amazon's Choice no. 1 queen size Cool Sleep Mattress Topper with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

***King size available for $10 more right here.

And finally, the top rated chef's knife and no. 1 best-selling kitchen product from Prime Day 2018 is on sale and delivering to many zip codes in our viewing area in time for Christmas. This beautifully-crafted knife will be the last knife you'll ever buy. It's versatile, weighted for precision, chops, dices and stays sharper longer than any knife in its class. Also Amazon's top product choice, this is an unbelievable deal today.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off Amazon's Choice Pur-Well Living 5-Star 8-inch Chef Knife with free shipping

Was: $68.99

Now: $28.99

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?