It was a sad sight at the airport last night. There were dozens of people fighting over a power outlet to charge their smartphones and tablets while also worrying about flight delays and cancellations. If you've had that experience, or you just want to make sure your devices can always be quickly charged, today I have a solution that can provide up to three extra days of power for your Apple or Android device. It also can charge devices up to five times faster than a wall outlet!

Say hello to the single best powerbank deal of 2018, a Black Friday doorbuster back in stock and the fastest charging device available for under $35.

What would you be able to accomplish if you could go 72 hours without tethering yourself to a wall outlet? You can make that happen thanks to the smartest new dual port charger on the market. It can easily charge two iPads, tablets or smartphones simultaneously.

Before you settle for a powerbank that can over charge or send the wrong amount of power to your device, consider that you are plugging it into a phone that can cost as much as $1,500. The IdeaUSA smart powerbank has SmartID detection that identifies what device you're charging to provide power as efficiently as possible.

The best powerbank deals generally give you 10,000mAh of power for about $40. The deal I found gets you more than double that power at 20,000mAh for $35.

Click the play button to see just how small and powerful this product is up close.

Features of the IdeaUSA 22000mAh Smart Powerbank

Charges quicker than a wall outlet

Works with both Apple and Android devices (and almost anything with USB)

Prevents overcharging and battery damage

Identifies the device you are charging for maximum speed

Will give you an additional one day of use or up to five full smartphone charges

Dual input charging allows for two simultaneous iPad, tablet or smartphone charges

Lowest-recorded Black Friday price today

No longer do you need to worry about choosing the correct specifications for your device

No longer do you need to worry about over-charging and ruining the battery

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

