Race organizers prepare for virtual, in-person and everything in between in 2021

It's far from certain, but marathon organizers in Portland and across the country and world are still planning for in-person events this fall.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland's largest road race, the Shamrock Run was one of the first big local races to cancel last year as the pandemic set in, and stay-home orders were issued. The in-person Shamrock Run for 2021 is also canceled, along with a slew of other races locally, across the U.S. and beyond.

"There's not a curbside pickup for a marathon, like there is in the restaurant industry," said Jared Rohatinsky, CEO of Brooksee, the event company that produces the Portland Marathon. "We desperately need events to come back, but we understand that that can't happen until things are safe enough to do so."

Why Racing Events, based in Vancouver, was able to hold a small in-person event last October.

"We had staggered start times," said Sherri McMillian. "We sent people off three at a time, one minute apart from each other. And so over a three-hour period our athletes were able go and race the course."

They plan on holding a similar limited in-person wave start race in March.

But protocols vary by county and state. Larry Merrifield, who’s been racing for more than 40 years, entered the Siuslaw Dunes 25K (Daybreak Racing) slated for early March only to have it cancelled this past weekend, and with it the excitement of competing.

"I call it this kind of tactile feeling," said Merrifield. "It's the surroundings, it's the people on the side of the road, it's the, runner ahead of you, it's the runner behind you. It's the anticipation right before that gun goes off. It's the finish line; seeing it and sprinting."

Much of that is gone -- for now. Virtual options are a plenty, and some race organizers think those options are here to stay.

"We're going to be ready for a virtual race," said Paula Harkin, owner of Portland Running Company. "We're going to be ready for a hybrid where maybe people can come over four or five hours and they can just run it on their own and supported. That's an option. Waves, of course. It just kind of all depends what happens between now and say my next big race, Hippie Chick on Mother’s Day weekend."

While no one can know what the pandemic will look like by fall, large races are prepping for in-person events and hoping for the best.

The Boston Marathon, usually the third Monday in April, has announced plans to hold an in-person event in October. New York, Chicago and the other world major marathons have announced plans for in-person racing this fall as well.

Time will tell.